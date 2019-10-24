Brokerages Set Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Target Price at $211.73

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.28.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. KeyCorp set a $235.00 target price on Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $262.00 target price on Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $225.00 target price on Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Get Workday alerts:

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,238 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total transaction of $1,867,615.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 271 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $50,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,099,707 shares of company stock valued at $189,341,183 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Workday by 445.7% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 47.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 89.0% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $5.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.00. 140,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569,970. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Workday has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $226.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.46.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Workday had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $887.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.