Brokerages Set Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Target Price at $60.37

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.37.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, September 27th. Maxim Group set a $126.00 price target on shares of Western Digital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.50 to $54.50 in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $5,219,697.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,744,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $195,574.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,507.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 294.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $1.87 on Monday, hitting $59.52. 3,773,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,000,536. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.85. Western Digital has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

