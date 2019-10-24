Brokerages Set SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Target Price at $13.00

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on SpartanNash from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,476,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,916,000 after acquiring an additional 90,543 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,681,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,288,000 after purchasing an additional 223,193 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SpartanNash by 53.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 285,630 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SpartanNash by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in SpartanNash by 35.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 505,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 131,984 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPTN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. SpartanNash has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.64%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.