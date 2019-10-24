Brokerages Set Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) Target Price at $9.50

Shares of Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

RNGR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.95. 4,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,248. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ranger Energy Services has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 3.27.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.12). Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the second quarter worth $132,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 250,000.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the second quarter worth $32,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

