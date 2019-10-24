Brokerages Set Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Target Price at $18.63

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.63.

Several research analysts have commented on PDCO shares. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price target on Patterson Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Wolfe Research set a $17.00 price target on Patterson Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on Patterson Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 599,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,552,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,711,000 after purchasing an additional 77,838 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 277,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 67,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 451,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 147,197 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDCO stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,214. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

