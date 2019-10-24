Brokerages Set Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) PT at $3.83

Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OESX. B. Riley began coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

NASDAQ OESX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,665. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.11.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $42.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $899,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,633,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 437,601 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

