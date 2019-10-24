Brokerages Set Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) PT at €79.90

Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €79.90 ($92.91).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Bayer stock traded up €0.75 ($0.87) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €67.25 ($78.20). The stock had a trading volume of 2,446,378 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €65.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €60.56. Bayer has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

