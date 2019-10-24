Brokerages Set Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Target Price at €43.76

Shares of Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €43.76 ($50.88).

ALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

EPA ALO traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €37.20 ($43.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €37.88. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($43.45).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

