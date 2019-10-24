Brokerages Set $13.67 Target Price for Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Shares of Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $13.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Avenue Therapeutics an industry rank of 53 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,728. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. The company has a market cap of $90.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of -0.45. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $7.98.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $26,205.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,022.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Garrett Ingram acquired 16,000 shares of Avenue Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avenue Therapeutics stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Avenue Therapeutics worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

