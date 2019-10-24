Brokerages Expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) to Post $2.04 EPS

Analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) to post $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the lowest is $1.94. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $8.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Sunday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

VAC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.39. The company had a trading volume of 107,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.36 and a 200 day moving average of $99.25. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $113.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 30.61%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $105,986.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,561.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 2,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $239,005.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $742,642 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,509,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,398,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,047,000 after buying an additional 292,830 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

