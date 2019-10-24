Brokerages Expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) to post $80.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises reported sales of $72.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year sales of $310.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $309.90 million to $311.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $328.25 million, with estimates ranging from $318.00 million to $338.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.55 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,854,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,631,000 after purchasing an additional 75,615 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $516,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,100. The company has a market capitalization of $446.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.