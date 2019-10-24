Brokerages Expect HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to Post $0.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for HCP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.44. HCP reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCP will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HCP.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $489.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.67 million. HCP had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 53.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

HCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HCP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Scotiabank set a $38.00 target price on HCP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on HCP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HCP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

In other HCP news, COO Thomas Klaritch sold 35,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,261,204.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,303,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in HCP by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 438,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in HCP by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 279,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in HCP by 2,313.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,570,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,109 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in HCP by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in HCP by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 200,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCP traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.59. 2,573,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,773. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. HCP has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is 81.32%.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

