Brokerages Anticipate Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) will announce ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unum Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Unum Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Unum Therapeutics.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.49% and a negative return on equity of 75.60%. The company had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million.

UMRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Unum Therapeutics to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Unum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Shares of Unum Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.40. 21,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Unum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Unum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Unum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unum Therapeutics by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Unum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Unum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

