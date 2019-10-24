Brokerages Anticipate R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $6.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned R C M Technologies an industry rank of 210 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of R C M Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R C M Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of R C M Technologies stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.03. R C M Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $4.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.32 million. R C M Technologies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that R C M Technologies will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned 1.51% of R C M Technologies worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

R C M Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

