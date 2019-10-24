Brokerages Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to announce earnings per share of $1.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the lowest is $1.66. Northern Trust reported earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $6.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $7.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on NTRS. UBS Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.99.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $100.35. 977,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,702. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $101.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.94 and a 200 day moving average of $91.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 21,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $2,152,771.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $4,288,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $9,682,259. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 750.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 90.0% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

