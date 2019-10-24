British Land (LON:BLND) Sets New 52-Week High at $649.20

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 649.20 ($8.48) and last traded at GBX 644.40 ($8.42), with a volume of 1273487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 638.20 ($8.34).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLND shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on British Land from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 587.15 ($7.67).

Get British Land alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 569.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 552.40.

In other news, insider William Jackson acquired 1,995 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 562 ($7.34) per share, for a total transaction of £11,211.90 ($14,650.33). Insiders have bought a total of 2,052 shares of company stock worth $1,151,015 over the last quarter.

About British Land (LON:BLND)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.