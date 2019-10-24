British & American Investment Trust (LON:BAF) Stock Price Up 7%

British & American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BAF)’s stock price rose 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 38 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50), approximately 8,819 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 298% from the average daily volume of 2,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.46).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 35.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. British & American Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.41%.

British & American Investment Trust plc is a publically owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets of United Kingdom. The firm invests predominantly in investment trusts. British & American Investment Trust plc is based in London, United Kingdom.

