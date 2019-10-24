Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.37

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.37 and last traded at $57.37, with a volume of 4060732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.20.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,058,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,079,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,012,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,088,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,526 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,698,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,156,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960,047 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

