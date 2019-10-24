Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Stake Cut by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.93. 2,723,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,896,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $57.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

