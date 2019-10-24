Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Position Boosted by Financial Advantage Inc.

Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 2.5% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,058,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,079,559,000 after buying an additional 1,580,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,012,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,088,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,526 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,698,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 75.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,156,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.06. 499,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,896,131. The company has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $57.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.