Brinker Capital Inc. Takes $1.91 Million Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 194.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 61,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 63,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,298,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,686,000 after buying an additional 31,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $337,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,250.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 64,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $506,016.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 694,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,544 and sold 9,161,966 shares valued at $300,689,747. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.93. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $55.17.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Blackstone Group’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

