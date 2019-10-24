Brinker Capital Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,702 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $42.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 11,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $473,142.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 881,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,262,881.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,447 shares in the company, valued at $656,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,391 shares of company stock worth $7,329,657. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.