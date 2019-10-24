Brinker Capital Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 51.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Ryanair by 21.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $74.24 on Thursday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $55.75 and a 12-month high of $89.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.76.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Ryanair had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RYAAY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Ryanair in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

