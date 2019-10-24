Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 745,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,827,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $503,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 825,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,631,000 after buying an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 292,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Evergy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVRG. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

EVRG stock opened at $63.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Evergy has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $67.81.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Evergy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $260,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $66,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $706,300. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

