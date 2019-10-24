Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 427 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,260.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $38,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 34.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of HII opened at $217.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.45 and its 200 day moving average is $215.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $173.80 and a fifty-two week high of $242.05.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HII. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $384,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,947,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.