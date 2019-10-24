Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BCOV. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

BCOV traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $9.26. 8,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,654. The stock has a market cap of $375.51 million, a PE ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 0.81. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.26 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. Brightcove’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 204.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter worth $74,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove in the second quarter worth $142,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 477.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 33,008 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 128.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

