Bridge City Capital LLC Grows Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 13,564.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of BECN opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.69. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

BECN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 3,207,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.08 per share, with a total value of $102,886,976.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

