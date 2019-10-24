Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on BOUYF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bouygues from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. G.Research restated a buy rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bouygues from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.
Shares of BOUYF opened at $43.55 on Monday. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $43.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.52.
About Bouygues
Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.
