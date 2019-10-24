Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BOUYF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bouygues from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. G.Research restated a buy rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bouygues from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of BOUYF opened at $43.55 on Monday. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $43.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.52.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bouygues will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

