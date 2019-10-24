Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.55

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.55 and last traded at $43.55, with a volume of 280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.51.

BOUYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised Bouygues from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bouygues from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bouygues from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.56. The stock has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 3.49%. Equities analysts expect that Bouygues SA will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

