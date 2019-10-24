Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 374 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,993 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 25.0% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 91.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,454,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $122,138,000 after purchasing an additional 694,262 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 203,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $1,987,661.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,004,256.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $4,020,821.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,322,860.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,497 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,160. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $81.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.82. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

