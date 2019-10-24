Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1,636.4% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 54.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total value of $446,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa J. Uthgenannt sold 2,466 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $415,742.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,168 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LH opened at $169.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.00 and a 200 day moving average of $166.39. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $119.38 and a 1 year high of $178.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.91.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

