Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after acquiring an additional 70,912 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $111.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.19. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.4286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

