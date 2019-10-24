Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,750,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $92.99 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $304,518.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,570.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $171,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

