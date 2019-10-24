Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 3,400 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 65.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 570.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 54.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 62.4% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 74.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,745. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.42. The stock has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $82.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.39.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.