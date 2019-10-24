Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boston Private Bancorp, through its subsidiaries offers a full range of banking, commercial and residential lending, and trust and investment management services to its domestic and international clientele with a commitment to exceptional service. In the city of Boston, Boston Private Bank & Trust Company offers a First Time Homebuyer program, and “soft second” mortgage financing. Under its Accessible Banking program, the Bank is an active provider of real estate financing for affordable housing, economic development, and small businesses. “

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Boston Private Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised Boston Private Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Boston Private Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.78. 502,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.12. Boston Private Financial has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $81.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.25 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

In other Boston Private Financial news, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 7,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $72,838.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,596. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Gaven bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $40,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $120,168.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 79,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Private Financial (BPFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.