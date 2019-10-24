Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.78. 502,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,882. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Boston Private Financial has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $81.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.25 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Private Financial will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 7,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $72,838.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Gaven acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,014.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $120,168.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

