BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.88% of BOSTON OMAHA worth $9,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BOSTON OMAHA by 458.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in BOSTON OMAHA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BOSTON OMAHA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BOSTON OMAHA by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BOSTON OMAHA by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 15,029 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOSTON OMAHA stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $20.08. 385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,098. BOSTON OMAHA Corp has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.57.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. BOSTON OMAHA had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 34.78%. The company had revenue of $10.14 million for the quarter.

BOMN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded BOSTON OMAHA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised BOSTON OMAHA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director Brendan Joseph Keating acquired 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.

