BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $465.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS.

NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.34. 2,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,012. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.25. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $686,497.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,384,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOKF. Stephens downgraded BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

