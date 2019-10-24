Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Boeing from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Boeing from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $404.00 to $393.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $460.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $384.47.

Boeing stock traded up $4.05 on Wednesday, reaching $344.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,410,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,438,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $189.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $370.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.20. Boeing has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 36,928.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $623,555,000 after buying an additional 6,218,711 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,774.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,149,922 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,510,613,000 after buying an additional 3,928,546 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,010,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,009,918,000 after buying an additional 2,607,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,860,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

