Boeing (NYSE:BA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Boeing (NYSE:BA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59), Briefing.com reports. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BA stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $342.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,078,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,039. The firm has a market cap of $189.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.20. Boeing has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen set a $460.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.47.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

