Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.6% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,533,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,405.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,222,000 after buying an additional 28,782 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,782 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $445.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.47.

Shares of BA stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $343.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,703,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.25. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $370.68 and its 200 day moving average is $361.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. Boeing’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

