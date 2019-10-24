BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on BMC Stock from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on BMC Stock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BMC Stock from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $25.00 price target on BMC Stock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.55.

NASDAQ:BMCH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.89. 10,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,972. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.90. BMC Stock has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $946.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.39 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BMC Stock will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other BMC Stock news, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa M. Hamblet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $25,550.00. Insiders sold 165,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,884 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 9.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 255.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 289.6% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 30,617 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 23.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the third quarter valued at about $3,759,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

