bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $82.75

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $82.75 and last traded at $83.03, with a volume of 138875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $136.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.82 and its 200 day moving average is $120.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 8.02.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,158.04% and a negative return on equity of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total value of $117,828.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,139.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Davidson sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $206,329.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,138.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,460 shares of company stock valued at $593,836. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in bluebird bio by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

About bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

