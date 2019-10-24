Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $260.00

Shares of Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.40) and last traded at GBX 257 ($3.36), with a volume of 11521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 259 ($3.38).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 241 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 234. The firm has a market cap of $193.34 million and a PE ratio of 21.07.

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

