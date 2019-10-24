Bloomin’ Brands Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLMN. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. MKM Partners set a $20.00 price target on Bloomin’ Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.31. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 105.54%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 26.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

