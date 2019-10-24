Blockport Reaches Market Capitalization of $436,911.00 (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Blockport has a total market capitalization of $436,911.00 and approximately $7,368.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blockport has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. One Blockport token can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00223413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.75 or 0.01462637 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00036821 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00094031 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockport Profile

Blockport’s genesis date was December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,402,933 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io . Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

