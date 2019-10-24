Blockparty (BOXX Token) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $852.00 (BOXX)

Blockparty (BOXX Token) (CURRENCY:BOXX) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Blockparty (BOXX Token) token can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, UPbit and Bancor Network. Over the last week, Blockparty (BOXX Token) has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Blockparty (BOXX Token) has a total market cap of $374,438.00 and $852.00 worth of Blockparty (BOXX Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00226653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.55 or 0.01462855 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036040 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00093978 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockparty (BOXX Token) Profile

Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,453,993 tokens. The official website for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is www.goblockparty.com . Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s official Twitter account is @goblockparty . The Reddit community for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is /r/GoBlockParty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blockparty (BOXX Token) Token Trading

Blockparty (BOXX Token) can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockparty (BOXX Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockparty (BOXX Token) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockparty (BOXX Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

