BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,759 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after acquiring an additional 24,407 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $96.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Hasbro stock opened at $99.40 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.84 and a 12-month high of $126.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.38). Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.65%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

