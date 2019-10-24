Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $101.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.80 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $36.15. The stock had a trading volume of 35,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,677. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $36.77. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 93.58%.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $28,387.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,488.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $26,529.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,101.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,240 shares of company stock worth $114,739. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.