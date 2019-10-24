BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCPC. TheStreet downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, insider Michael E. Leitner purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $199,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,515.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Levkowitz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $132,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 135,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,177.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.9% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 86,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.1% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 50,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02. The company has a market cap of $798.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

